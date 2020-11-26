Northrop Grumman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $312.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

