Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

