Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

NTR opened at C$63.10 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$64.57. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 377.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, with a total value of C$29,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

