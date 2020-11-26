Nutrien Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NTR opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 67.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

