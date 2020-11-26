O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,371 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

