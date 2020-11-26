O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,555,000 after purchasing an additional 184,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.