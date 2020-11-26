O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Raymond James by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Raymond James by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:RJF opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

