O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $50,298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $8,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

