O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $338.04 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.23 and its 200 day moving average is $340.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

