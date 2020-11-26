O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 219.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 79.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

CEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:CEO opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC Limited has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.