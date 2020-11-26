O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.