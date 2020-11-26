O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

