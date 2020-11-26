O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 74,572.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

HIBB opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $775.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

