O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $217.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

