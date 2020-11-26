O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 104,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $214.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $216.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

