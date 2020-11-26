O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

