O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after buying an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $271.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

