O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newmont by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,148,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

