O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

