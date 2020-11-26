O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 228,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 163,716 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

