O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

NYSE:LIN opened at $253.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.59 and a 200 day moving average of $230.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

