O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

