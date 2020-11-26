O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,038 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13,658.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.