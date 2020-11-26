O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,978 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UN. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit