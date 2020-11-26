O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,978 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UN. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

