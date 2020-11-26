O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SpartanNash worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

