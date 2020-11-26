O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $180.76 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.64.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,764,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

