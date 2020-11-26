O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,053,939 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $206.03 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average of $181.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.