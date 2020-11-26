O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 106,097 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,097 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 141,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

TRI opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

