O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in BCE by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 24.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,000,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 398,447 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 325,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 98,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

