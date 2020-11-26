O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in BCE by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 24.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,000,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 398,447 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 325,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 98,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit