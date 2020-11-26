O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,197 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.5% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 256,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 525.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 224,429 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 647.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 60,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

