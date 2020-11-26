O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 41,454 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,454 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394,957 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in CGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.02.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

