O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,730 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

NYSE:CVX opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.