Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

