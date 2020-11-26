Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit