Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $105,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.