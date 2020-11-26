Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $22.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

