Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $4.30 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
