Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $4.30 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

