Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Director Buys $2,989,465.92 in Stock

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 197,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,465.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pandion Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAND. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $24,152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.