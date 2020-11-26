PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Insider Ioannis Kouzilos Sells 1,000 Shares

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) insider Ioannis Kouzilos sold 1,000 shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $10,830.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $10.86 on Thursday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land.
