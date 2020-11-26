PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Insider Ioannis Kouzilos Sells 1,000 Shares

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) insider Ioannis Kouzilos sold 1,000 shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $10,830.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $10.86 on Thursday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land.

