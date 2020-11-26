Peabody Energy Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTU. Vertical Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,606,836 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 158.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.