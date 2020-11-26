Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.77 on April 1st

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,065.42. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

