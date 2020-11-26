Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.77 on April 1st

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,065.42. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82).
About Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)
