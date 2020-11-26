Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.