Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

