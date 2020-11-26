Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 427.20 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 418.60 ($5.47), with a volume of 2670599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.80 ($5.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77.

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

