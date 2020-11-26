Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.55.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.