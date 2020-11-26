Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit