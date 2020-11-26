PHSC plc (PHSC.L) (LON:PHSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

PHSC plc (PHSC.L) (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PHSC opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -120.10. PHSC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

In related news, insider Stephen A. King bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

