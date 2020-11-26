Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 36,681 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $2,383,164.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32.

On Monday, September 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,755 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $977,895.25.

On Friday, August 28th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,887,050.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. ValuEngine cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.