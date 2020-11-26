Piper Sandler Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $525.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.64.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $473.69 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

