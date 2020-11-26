PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $49.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after buying an additional 629,774 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,196,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

