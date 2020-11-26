Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pool were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

POOL opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $391.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.65.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

