Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.22

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.22 and last traded at C$25.71, with a volume of 261410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cormark downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.2667719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$26,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,995. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,984 shares of company stock worth $45,947.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

